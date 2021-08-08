Two arrested in connection with death of policewoman

The police has arrested two persons in connection with the death of the policewoman [File photo]

• A policewoman was found dead in a hotel room at Nkawkaw

• The police has issued a statement showing that two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident



• The two are Timothy Dampare and one Richard Nimo



The Ghana Police Service has said that it has arrested two persons in connection with the death of a policewoman who was found dead in a hotel at Nkawkaw in the Eastern region.



A statement from the service said that the police “would like to affirm that two suspects, namely: Timothy Dampare, 50, a lotto agent and Richard Nimo, 30, the manager of Misiho Hotel, have been arrested in connection with the death of Policewoman Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.”



Earlier, Starrfm.com.gh reported that a female police officer had been found dead in a hotel room with a handwritten note addressed to a certain Mr. Timothy Dampare.

Police preliminary investigations and reports indicated that the police officer booked and lodged at the hotel at midday on Saturday, August 7.



Later in the evening at about 7:00 pm, the manager of the hotel checked on the occupant only to find her lying dead in a prone position on the floor.



Reacting to the news, the police statement said they are leading a high-powered team to investigate the death.



“The Director-General in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, COP Mr. Ken Yeboah is leading a technical team made up of Crime Scene managers and the Homicide Unit to unravel the death of the policewoman,” the statement said.



Details of the statement said that “The deceased alone them drove a car, Hyundai Elantra with registration number GE 331-19, belonging to Timothy Dampare, to Misiho Hotel near Nkawkaw at around 12:00 pm for a short stay.”

The statement also revealed that there were actually two notes that were found in connection with the death.



“To notes were found during police investigations. One was found at the scene of the alleged murder and the other on the balcony of the house of the deceased,” the statement added.



