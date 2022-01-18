Two 'best friends' end up at Accra High Court after one refused to pay back 'urgent loan'

File photo

A Kokomlemle-based businessman Kwabena Asante Asare has sued his West Legon “best friend” one Anthony Nkrumah Brobbey for taking a loan of Ghc250,000 from him and refusing to pay back after he assured he just needed the money for only three days.

The matter which is being heard by High Court Justice Constant K. Hometowu involves a January 2018 transaction when Nkrumah Brobbey approached Asante Asare to beg him as a friend that he (Nkrumah Brobbey) urgently needed Ghc250,000 for “a pressing financial obligation”, court documents sighted b MyNewsGh.com stated.



Nkrumah Brobbey promised to pay back in 3 days and even gave away a car, a Mercedes Benz GL550 2008 registration GE 1151-15 version with chassis number 4JGBF86E18A346763 as collateral.



Although the value of the car is actually very lower than amount, Asante Asare on his own agreed and spoke to his business partner, one Ashok Kumar to advance the said amount to Nkrumah Brobbey with he Asante serving as guarantor.

After a promissory note on 3rd January 2018, the three days passed with Anthony Nkrumah Brobbey refusing to honour his pledge.



Ashok Kumar eventually deducted the said amount from his business dealings with Asante Asare leaving the latter to chase for his money from his best friend.