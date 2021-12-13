Two brothers jailed 50 years for robbing Uber driver

The convicts prayed the court to forgive them

Source: GNA

Two persons who robbed an Uber driver of his techno mobile phone and cash of GHC600 after pulling out a pistol and cutlass on him, have been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment each by an Adentan Circuit Court.

The two robbers wept uncontrollably after sentence.



The robbers are said to have also compelled the complainant, Emmanuel Kwame Krakani, at gun point to transfer GHS 700.00 from his MTN Momo wallet to an AirtelTigo Cash wallet.



The robbers are Gordon Dogbatse, a 22 year old casual worker and Isaac Dogbetse, a 23 year old unemployed.



Charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit Robbery and robbery, Gordon and Isaac pleaded guilty.



Gordon prayed the Court to forgive him and that he will not repeat the act.



Gordon: "If I do that again the Court should kill or cain me."

Isaac, a father of one, prayed for mercy, saying he did not know Gordon compelled the complainant to transfer money from his (Gordon's) wallet.



The Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted them on their own plea.



According to the Court, it took into consideration their quick admission of guilt, and the fact that the convicts had no previous convictions.



However, the Court said, it further considered the alarming rate of robbery cases within the area and sentenced them to serve as deterrent to others.



Prosecution led by (Police) Superintendent Patience Mario narrated that the complainant is a trader residing at Madina.



In the month of February this year, the complainant was in charge of his Chevrolet Cruze Saloon car with registration number GE1046- 21 when accused boarded the car as passengers to Agbogba.

Supt. Mario said on reaching a section of the road at Agbogba Yellow house, accused told the complainant to stop so they could alight and he did.



Prosecution said in the process, accused pulled out a pistol and a Cutlass concealed on them and they robbed the complainant of cash of GHS600, his Tecno mobile phone valued at GHC 1,200.



They further compelled the complainant to transfer money from his MTN Momo wallet to their Airtel Tigo Cash wallet and they fled.



Prosecution said the complainant had been tracking the accused until December 8, this year, at about 2:00pm, the complainant through the assistance of others arrested Gordon who was escorted to the Agbogba Police Station.



Prosecution said on December 9, this year, Gordon led the Police to trace Isaac from his hideout.