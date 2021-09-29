Two brothers suspected to be involved in highway robberies arrested

They were arrested in their hideout at Winkongo near Bolgatanga

The Upper East Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested two suspected armed robbers alleged to have been involved in a robbery incident on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Bukere, a suburb of Bolgatanga, the regional capital.

According to a police statement issued on Tuesday, September 28, brothers Ayine Awunnore, 27, and Daniel Awunnore, 20, had attacked their victim and snatched his motorbike and mobile phone and went into hiding last year.



But the Regional Surveillance Team of the Command, based on intelligence, arrested them in their hideout at Winkongo near Bolgatanga on Tuesday.



The statement issued by ASP David Fianko-Okyere of the Public Affairs Office said the suspects were identified after they had used the victim’s mobile phone to make a call but went into hiding when police were pursuing them.

A search conducted on Ayine Awunnore, popularly known as Agu King, revealed one Dell laptop, three Dell laptop batteries, a power bank, one motorbike mirror, two master keys, one Dayang motorbike with registration No.M-21-UE 4196 and chassis No.LATXCHLYSK 1055769.



A further search in his room led to the retrieval of 27 rounds of pistol ammunition, one return spring, nine assorted brand new mobile phones comprising Infinix Hot10i, a Samsung gaxya7 light phone and cash GH¢250.00 all in a bag, one black cable whip, four memory cards and one royal motorbike with registration No M-21-AW 2507 and chassis number BLB7GJC5AXMFR12480.



The Command, therefore, called on residents in and around Bolgatanga to visit the offices of the regional CID located at Damweon on the Bolgatanga-Tamale highway and opposite the Fountain Gate Church to identify the suspects or their valuables which are being kept as exhibits for evidential purposes.