Two busted for Zakoli fulani killings

File Photo

Two persons, a man and a woman, have been picked up by the Northern Regional Police Command to assist in their investigations over fulani killings in Zakoli in the Northern Region.

Northern Regional Crime Officer, Supt. Bernard Baba Ananga, who confirmed the arrest in an interview with the media said preliminary investigations suggest that the male suspect masterminded the killing in the Zakoli community.



“The male suspect was using a motorcycle to transport the gunmen to the community and he was identified by some witnesses.



"We are also holding a female suspect as well which we are questioning and we have gathered information about other persons who we think will help us in our investigations and so, more suspects will be arrested to face the law,” Supt. Ananga said.



The two were arrested in connection with the killing of some eight persons believed to be of Fulani descent by unknown gunmen at Zakoli, a community near Yendi in the Northern Region.

Meanwhile, the male suspect according to Supt Ananga has been arraigned at the Tamale District Magistrate court and has been charged with murder.



It will be recalled that eight persons, believed to be of Fulani descent, were killed by unknown gunmen at Zakoli on April 13, 2022 with four other persons sustaining gunshot wounds and in critical condition at the Yendi hospital.



Meanwhile, the community members have appealed to the Northern Regional Police Command to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted for killing innocent people.