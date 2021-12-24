Two children burnt alive at Buokrom Estate

Three others also sustained serious injuries

Two children have been burnt to death in a domestic fire outbreak at Buokrom Estate in the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi.

The deceased are a 12-year-old girl, whose name is given as Ama Blessing, and a two-month-old baby boy.



Three others also sustained serious injuries at responding to treatment at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.



The fire, according to the Ghana National Fire Service started around 2:00 am Friday, December 24, 2021, from one of the rooms and spread to other rooms.

Reports say the timely intervention of the firefighters to the scene managed to put the fire under control from spreading to their valuable properties.



A self-contained apartment that houses the two deceased and three other houses were burnt in the inferno.



The Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Fire Service, DOIII Peter Osei Addai, said investigations have commenced into the fire.