Two confirmed dead with 13 sustaining injuries in an accident at Hemang

Source: GNA

The Ashanti Regional Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has confirmed two people dead in a fatal accident at Hemang in the Afigya-Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.

This was after a Nissan Urvan bus with registration number AS 8094-Z ran into a DAF articulated truck number AS 7479-13 on Wednesday night.



Superintendent Emmanuel Adu Boahen, Ashanti Regional MTTD Commander in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Urvan bus which was travelling from Aboaso to Hemang smashed into the articulated truck, killing the driver, Joe Benfo, on the spot.



One of the 17 passengers on board the bus, he said, also died whilst receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The articulated truck was said to have developed a mechanical fault and as a result left in the middle of the Aboaso-Hemang road.



Superintendent Adu Boahen told the GNA that 13 others who sustained various degrees of injuries were receiving treatment at the Ankaase Methodist Hospital.



The Police MTTD Commander said one Rashid Sumaila, the driver in-charge of the articulated truck was arrested and placed in custody to assist with investigations.