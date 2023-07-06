Two convicted in Juaso for reproducing Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s agro-chemicals for sale

Apostle Kwadwo Safro Kantanka

Source: GNA

The Juaso Circuit Court has sentenced two people to a fine of GHS 6,000.00- and six months imprisonment each for reproducing and selling Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s agro-chemicals without authority.

Kwadwo Effah, trader, and Emmanuel Ayivi, driver will serve two years in prison each if they default in paying the fine.



They pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to sell someone’s product and reproduction of someone’s product without authority.



Police Chief Inspector Dela Amenuvor, prosecuting told the court presided over by Nana Asantewaa Atakorah that the Complainant, James Nsiah was a Chief Security Officer of the Kristo Asafo Church in the Ashanti Region.



He said the Founder and Leader of the Kristo Asafo Church had produced some agro-chemicals which were yet to be commissioned, but some unscrupulous people had been selling the products with the label “Akate Suro Africa Star”.



To clamp down on the illegal activity, a message was relayed to members of the church across the country to be on the lookout for the perpetrators, the prosecution told the court.

Chief Inspector Amenuvor said on June 22 at about 0730 hours, one Kwame Agyei Asamoah who is a witness in the case was approached by Ayivi with some agro-chemicals with the label of Apostle Kwadwo Safo.



When he enquired about where the source of the chemicals, he mentioned the name of Effah, prompting him to call the Chief Security of the church who arranged for the arrest of the Ayivi.



Ayivi assisted the police to arrest Effah and a taxicab with registration number GS 9159 which was used to convey the chemicals to farmers.



The police retrieved 87 insecticide powder, 24 labelled bottles of agro- chemicals as well as 13 unlabelled chemicals from the cab.



Effah in his caution statement admitted reproducing the products and acted together with Ayivi to sell same to farmers without authorisation from the original manufacturers.