Two daughters of NDC Organizer burnt to death in fire outbreak

File photo

The Builsa North Constituency Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Agaae Robert has lost two of his daughters after they were burnt in a fire outbreak at his house.

According to reports in the local media, the fire consumed his house at Bolga-Soe, a suburb of the Bolgatanga Municipality on Monday, January 24, 2022.



Although there isn’t an official cause of the fire outbreak, grapevine information indicates that the fire started after sparks of fire from an electrical fault within the house.



The children who were stuck in their room fast asleep could not escape when the fire started and got suffocated to death.

Their charred bodies have since been deposited at the Upper East Regional Hospital.



A source close to the family suspects the fire could have been caused by a power surge contrary to suggestions it may have been caused by the leakage of a gas cylinder.



“When I got there yesterday, and they showed us where the fire started from, there were no indications that suggested that it was through a gas or cylinder leakage. The cylinders were not touched, so, I think that it was an electrical fault,” a close source said.