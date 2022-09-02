1
Menu
News

Two dead after tricycle failed brakes at Bodi

Accident.png?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 An 8-year-old who survived the accident is said to be responding to treatment

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two out of four persons onboard a tricycle reportedly died in an accident at Afariwa in the Bodi District of the Western North Region.

As recounted in a report by Onuaonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the rider, Kwame Prince, told a reporter that his brakes failed while navigating a sharp curve towards Juaboso.

Due to the drizzling weather at the time, the tricycle loaded with plantain and sugarcane slipped off the road.

An 18-year-old girl on board the tricycle fell in the process and died on the spot, while a woman in her mid-forties died at a hospital some hours later.

The surviving victims are the rider and an 8-year-old girl who is said to be responding to treatment at a health facility.

Meanwhile, the tricycle and the load have been impounded at the Juaboso Police Station pending investigation.

Read the full report below:



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:



GA/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Related Articles: