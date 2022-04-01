7
Two dead in Cape Coast Highway accident

The accident claimed two lives

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fire officers respond to accident emergency at Gomoa Bewadze

Trailer runs into mini-truck

Victims conveyed to Winneba Hospital

Three persons are in critical condition following an accident on the Cape Coast Highway that has claimed the lives of two other persons.

The accident which occurred on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Gomoa Bewadze led to the instant death of the two victims.

The accident involved a trailer with the registration number GM 6194-14 and a KIA mini-truck which was transporting soap.

According to a report by Adomonline, the trailer driver made a wrong overtaking in a sharp curve amid falling rain.

The trailer however failed navigating the curve and run into a Kia mini-truck, dragging it over a distance.

It took the efforts of officers of the Ghana National Fire Service to extricate some of the victims who got trapped under the trailer.

The Winneba Municipal Fire Service Commander, D0P Kwesi Hughes, while confirming the accident noted that the injured and bodies of the deceased victims have been sent to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

