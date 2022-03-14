2
Menu
News

Two dead in accident at Odododiodio

Odododiodio Accident.png On-lookers blamed Sunday’s accident on the non-functioning of the traffic lights

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

Two people have died, while about six others sustained various degrees of injury in an accident that occurred at the Mudor traffic area in the Greater Accra Region.

The two were part of passengers in a Mercedes Benz bus and a Toyota saloon car that collided at the traffic intersection.

On-lookers blamed Sunday’s accident on the non-functioning of the traffic lights.

The dead were sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital mortuary while the injured were also sent to the same hospital for treatment.

The Mercedes Benz was heading towards Accra from the Korle-Bu stretch while the saloon car was heading towards Korle-Bu.

On reaching the traffic intersection, where the years-old faulty lights are, the two vehicles collided, leaving the two dead and the other six injured.

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Five reasons Nigeria should be scared of Ghana
SHS driver who assaulted sex worker arrested
How Nigeria seized over 8,600kg of loud cannabis transloaded via Ghana
We are pushing for amendments to elect sitting MP as Speaker – Majority Leader
How SP urged MPs to go to court over Deputy Speakers’ voting rights
Afia Schwarzenegger eulogises Chief of Staff
Ashaiman op was to fetch two Nigerian accomplices
SC ruling on birth certificates not being proof of citizenship was hard to take – Bright Simons
How Akufo-addo, Tsatsu Tsikata delivered a legal blow to Parliament in 1979
Amanda Jissih discloses the genesis of her feud with Mzgee