Two die from lightning at Manoaha near Kpetoe

The bodies of the two are awaiting autopsy as investigation continues

The Kpetoe District Police in the Volta region is investigating the death of two persons who were allegedly struck by lightning at Manoaha, a village near Agotime Kpetoe.

The victims were part of seven farmhands who had gone to work on an okra farm at Manoaha on Monday, 18th October 2021 at about 1530 hours when the thunderstorm struck.



All seven persons on the farm sought shelter from the rainstorm, but unfortunately, the duo allegedly got struck by lightning and died instantly.

The bodies of the two, a male and female will be duly processed for autopsy as investigation continues.