Two die in a tricycle crash at Enyan Abaasa during funeral

The deceased persons at Enyan Abaasa

Two persons died in a terrible accident at Enyan Abaasa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region during a one-week observation of the death of a friend.

The sad incident happened on July 19, 2022, at around 5:30 PM.



According to a report gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan, the two, Alfred Oduro, 30 years popularly known as “Wontumi” and another man believed to be in his 60s were riding a tricycle haphazardly in the town during a week celebration.



Unfortunately, the tricycle failed its brakes and hit a wall resulting in their death.

The bodies of the two have been deposited at the Ajumako Government Hospital Mortuary.







