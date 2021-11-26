Two die in gory accident at Akyem Tafo

Two die in Akyem-Tafo accident

Two persons have died in a fatal crash between two vehicles at Akyem New Tafo in the Eastern Region.

The deadly head-on collision occurred on the Akyem Tafo stretch of the Bunso to Koforidua highway Thursday night.



The crash happened between a Kumasi to Odumase Krobo bound Toyota vehicle with registration number ER 718-15 carrying passengers and a private car – Hyundai Elantra with Registration number GR 3522-19 from Akyem Tafo.



The male driver of the private car and a female passenger on board the same car died instantly. The bodies have been deposited at Akyem Tafo Hospital Morgue.

Meanwhile, dozens of injured passengers were rescued and rushed to Akyem Tafo government hospital and Eastern Regional Hospital.



The cause of the crash is not known; however, a witness alleged that both vehicles were speeding.