Two die of deadly Marburg virus, 98 quarantined

Marburg Virus Both cases were detected in the Ashanti region

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Two people have died after contracting the deadly Marburg virus in Ghana, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed.

Both cases were detected in the Ashanti region.

The GHS statement said 98 people are now under quarantine as suspected contact cases. There is no known treatment for Marburg.

The virus is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads between humans through the transmission of bodily fluids.

It is a severe, often fatal illness with symptoms including headache, fever, muscle pains, vomiting blood, and bleeding.



