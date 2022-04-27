0
Menu
News

Two die on the spot in ‘Aboboyaa’ accident at Kumawu-Wuraso

Accident Scene Victim Evacuation Two of the accident victims died on the spot

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two persons have been reported dead in an accident that occurred at Kumawu-Woraso in the Ashanti Region.

According to a Daily Guide report, the two were part of a group of farmers returning from their farm when the accident occurred.

Sitting on top of a tricycle popularly known as ‘Aboboyaa’ packed with farm produce, the tricycle is said to have bumped into a pothole causing it to skid off the road and somersault into a nearby bush.

The deceased victims are said to have died on the spot while four other victims who survived the accident have been receiving treatment for injuries sustained.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Adwoa Safo, 2 other 'absentee' MPs got permission to stay out – NPP
Mpiani tackles Akomea's proposal
Cargo truck catches fire on N1
Charges against Opuni were concocted - Tetteh Dodoo
How Former Kotoko player plans to help develop Ghana football
Akufo-Addo's photo digitally altered
Related Articles: