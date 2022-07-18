Two drivers fined for causing the death of baby and adult passengers

File photo

Source: GNA

Two drivers whose negligence caused the death of a seven-month-old baby and a 21-year-old adult at Ritz Junction at Adenta, have been fined GHS7,200 by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Isaac Okyere and Maxwell Owusu Abrokwah are to pay GHS3,600 each or in default serve two years imprisonment each.



The Court presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah further ordered Okyere and his car owner Jeffery Ameyibor to pay compensation of GHS10,000 each to the parents of deceased Praisey Nana Ama Nyaniba aged seven months and Michael Anti, the 21-year-old.



Okyere and Abrokwah were charged with negligently causing harm and causing danger to other road users. They pleaded guilty to the various charges.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko narrated that on May 12, last year, at about 10:25 am, Okyere was in charge of a Nissan Urvan Bus with registration number GS 7323-18 with nine persons on board from Dodowa towards Madina along the N4 Highway.



Chief Inspector Nyarko said on reaching a section of the road near Adenta Ritz Junction, Okyere failed to exercise due care and attention to other road users and in the process, crashed into the rear portion of a stationary Tipper Truck with registration number, AC771-17 loaded with chippings which had parked in the service lane by Abrokwah.

Okyere’s passengers on board his vehicle sustained injuries and were sent to the Legon Hospital for treatment, but Michael and Praisey died while receiving treatment.



Prosecution said their bodies were sent to the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy.



It said the baby was said to have died of severe head injury while Michael died because of hemorrhagic shock and severe abdominal injury.



The prosecutor said both vehicles got damaged. When a duplicate docket was sent to the Attorney General for study and legal advice, the Police was advised to charge the accused persons.