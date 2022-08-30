0
Two feared dead after tipper truck crashes into okada riders at Shiashie

Accident.png?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 File photo

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A truck allegedly rammed into Okada riders at Shiasia in Accra today, Monday, August 29, 2022, killing two people.

According to eyewitnesses, the tipper truck failed to brake, skidded off his lane, and rammed into the okada riders stationed at Shiashie.

Several others were injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Onlookers were seen chatting and expressing various opinions about the accident.

