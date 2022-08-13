Two grabbed over stolen pump action gun, assorted phones, and cash

File photo

Source: GNA

Two persons who allegedly broke into the house of a proprietress and stole a pump action gun, eight boxes of cartridges and various sums of money, among others, have appeared before an Adentan Circuit Court.

Mobarik Salifu, a 21-year-old barber, and James Annan,a 23-year-old motor rider (Okada rider), have been charged with conspiracy, unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage and stealing.



Salifu and Annan have pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah has admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of GHS200,000 with four sureties, one to be justified.



Prosecution was ordered by the Court to file their disclosures.



The matter has been adjourned to September 20 for a case management conference.



Prosecuting Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario narrated that the complainant (name withheld) is a proprietress, residing at Adenta New Legon while the two accused persons resided at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

Chief Supt Mario said on June 3, this year, at about 3:00pm, the complainant was at her place of work when she had a phone call from a witness that her house had been burgled by thieves.



The prosecution said the complainant rushed to the Police Station and lodged a complaint.



It said some Police officers and the complainant went to the scene and during inspection, it came to light that the culprits or culprit gained access into the complainant's house by breaking one of the windows.



Prosecution said when the complainant's bedroom and other rooms were checked, the culprits had ransacked the room and made away with a pump action gun valued at GHS 20,000, eight boxes of cartridges valued GHS4,500, a phone with the brand name plus one mobile phone valued at GHS9,000, iPad costing GHS2,000 assorted mobile phones, eight solar panels valued at GHS6,000 and cash in the sum of GHC1,500 and 2,000 pounds.



The Prosecutor said during investigations, the plus one phone that had been stolen was tracked and it led to the arrest of Salifu. Later, Annan was also picked up by the Police.