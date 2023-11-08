Two granted bail after being charged with conspiracy and unauthorized sale of ECG meters

The two men were granted bail on two sureties

Two men charged with conspiracy to commit crime and intentionally interfering with the ECG’S distribution system, meters, and other equipment without authorization, have been granted bail with two sureties.

Charles Kotei, a 42-year-old mason, and Frank Ofori, a 43-year-old carpenter, have been were charged for their actions between the period of November and December 2022, and throughout 2022 to September 2023 in Adenta, Greater Accra Region.



The two men were accused of acting together with a common purpose to intentionally interfere or knowingly allow interference with the Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) distribution system, meters, or any equipment, court documents on their case and available to GhanaWeb said.



Ankudey Rocky, an ECG technician, and the complainant in the case, said Charles Kotei and Frank Ofori reside at Danfa and Adenta respectively.



Together with another ECG technician, Affordofe Belinda Kafui, Rocky said they were a duty to inspect ECG meters at Adenta New Site and its environs when they identified several unauthorized meters.



Further investigation revealed that all these unauthorized meters were supplied by an individual identified as "A2."



To gather evidence, Rocky and Kafui posed as National Service Personnel interested in purchasing a meter for their rented apartment.

"A2 agreed to sell them a meter labeled as property of the Ministry of Energy. On September 28, 2023, A2 was arrested during a transaction, and he disclosed that he had received around 40 meters from another individual, Foli Atigah from Nsawam," the document said.



However, A2 was unable to lead the police to Foli Atigah's location for his arrest.



The investigation indicated that Charles Kotei and Frank Ofori were involved in the sale of these unauthorized meters during November and December 2022.



In court, however, the two pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail on two sureties by an Accra circuit court.



Paul Assibi Abariga, General Manager of Prosecutions at ECG, emphasized the seriousness of unauthorized meter sales and the importance of adhering to regulations governing the distribution system.



This case highlights the ongoing efforts of the ECG to combat unauthorized meter sales and interference with the electricity distribution system.

