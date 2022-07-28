1
Two high schools clash at basketball competition, NSS person attacked

GSTS Ghana Secondary Technical School

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A National Service Person with the St. Mary's Boys Senior High School at Apowa in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region is receiving medical attention following clashes between his school and the students of the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) at a sports game.

The National Service personnel almost lost all his front teeth when some students pelted him with stones over some disagreement at the games.

A Basketball competition between the two schools turned bloody after St Mary's Senior High School won the competition for the first time.

Students of GSTS, according to reports, started pelting the winners of the game with stones in reaction to what they say was extreme provocation from the students of St. Mary's Senior High, who were chanting war songs after the competition.

The clashes also left a student of GSTS sustaining a deep cut on the forehead.

The Inter-school competitions have currently been halted by the Regional Education Service following the clashes.

Felix Ankrah, the Senior House Master of St Mary's Senior High who spoke to Class News reporter, Nana Kumi, said the police had commenced investigations into the matter.



