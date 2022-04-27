3
Menu
News

Two including one female arrested in connection with killing of 8 Fulani herdsmen at Yendi

Arrested Handcuffed The suspect has been remanded into custody

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fulani settlement attacked

Suspect in attack on Fulani settlement remanded into custody

Police pursue more suspects attack on Fulani settlement

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects including one Danko Delabra in connection with the murder of some 8 Fulani herdsmen at a settlement within the Yendi Municipality.

According to a police statement, Danko Delabra has been identified as one of the alleged assailants who attacked the Fulani settlement on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

“The Northern Regional Police Command, through an intelligence-led operation, has arrested Danko Delabra for his alleged involvement in an attack on a Fulani settlement within the Yendi municipality of the Northern Region.

“The suspect is alleged to have been among a gang of armed men who stormed a Fulani settlement on April 13, 2022, murdered (8) of the inhabitants, injured 5 others, took away some livestock and set the settlement ablaze,” the police said in a statement.

Arraigned before the Yendi Circuit Court for his alleged involvement in the attack, police said Danko Dalebra has been remanded into custody and will reappear before the court on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

In an interview, the Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, noted that a female suspect has also been arrested in conncetion with the crime.

"There was an arrest in connection with the Zakoli murder issue that happened recently where 8 Fulanis were killed. One suspect was arrested and is helping in investigations. A female suspect was also picked up by the police to assist in that regard.

"The one who was arrested (male suspect) that was in Yendi, and the other one was also arrested in one of the communities which investigations are ongoing to unearth the group or the gang responsible for this heinous crime," the police superintendent stated.

Meanwhile, a joint team of police intelligence and operations officers have been dispatched from the National and Regional Police Headquarters to pursue and arrest other suspects involved in the crime.

Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Adwoa Safo, 2 other 'absentee' MPs got permission to stay out – NPP
Mpiani tackles Akomea's proposal
Related Articles: