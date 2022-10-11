Two jailed for 15 years for stealing GH¢102,000

File photo

A manager and a fuel station attendant of the Kwabeng branch of Ready Oil in the Eastern Region have been sentenced to a total prison term of 15 years for stealing GH¢102,000.

According to asaaseradio.com, the manager, Emmanuel Ohene Amankwah, 27, and the fuel attendant, Douglas Twumasi, 25, were found guilty of stealing and conspiracy to commit a crime and will serve prison terms of 8 and 7 years, respectively.



The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Joseph Damfei, told the court that the complainant in the case, Samuel Kwaku Owusu-Manu, the CEO of Ready Oil Limited, indicated that the two accused persons had been siphoning fuel from the Kwabeng branch of the company.



The prosecutor explained that the CEO reported that he found a driver siphoning fuel and, after several interrogations, found that the two accused persons were behind the crime.



Inspector Joseph Damfei said that the complainant, after the interrogations, also found that daily sales for May 20, which was supposed to be GH¢48,000, was only GH¢17,617.



He added that the CEO also found petrol and diesel shortage in the underground tank valuing GH¢19,109.50.



Kwaku Owusu-Manu then called for an audit which revealed that revenues for fuel sold on credit to some customers amounting to GH¢53,800 could not be accounted for.

In addition to the custodian sentences the two suspects received, the judge also directed that an unregistered Toyota Camry the manager had bought should be sold to offset part of the cost.



