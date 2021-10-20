Two juveniles remanded for gang-rape

The two were arrested on Tuesday, October 05 2021

Source: GNA

A Cape Coast District Court on Wednesday, October 20, ordered two 17-year-olds to be held in police custody.

The two were among a gang of four, accused of raping a 17-year-old girl.



Their pleas were not taken, but their offenses were read to them by the Court presided over by Mrs. Gloria Bonsu.



Prosecuting, Inspector Yakubu Iddrisu, said that the victim and her 18-year-old lover, Emmanuel Tawiah, who are the complainants, are also students of a Senior High School in the Central Region, while the accused persons are residents of Anomabo.



He said one of the accused persons is a student at Biriwa, while the other two who are on the run, were named Parker and Kojo.



Giving the facts of the case, the Prosecutor said at about 19:00 hours on Saturday, 0ctober 02, the two lovers were attacked by the four accused persons at the Anomabo Beach Resort after sneaking out of school.

During the attack, the accused persons ceased their mobile phones and threatened to harm them with a knife if they tried escaping.



They then dragged the victim into an abandoned building and forcibly had rounds of sex with her one after the other in the presence of her boyfriend who was under the threat of a knife being pointed at him, while he looked on until the victim became weak and they bolted.



The boyfriend of the victim later sent her to the Anomabo Police Station, where she was issued a police medical form for examination, treatment, and counselling.



Inspector Yakubu said the case was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Cape Coast for further investigations.



Inspector Iddrisu said the two brought before the Court, were arrested on Tuesday, October 05, while strenuous efforts were underway to arrest the other two who were on the run.