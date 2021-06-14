Two kidnapped Fulani herdsmen rescued by police in Savannah region

Supt. Owusu cautioned residents especially the Fulani herdsmen to not walk alone in the bushes

Two Fulani herdsmen who were kidnapped at Daboya in the North Gonja district have been rescued by the Savannah Regional police command.



The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Adjekum Owusu noted that the rescue of Alhaji Nyandiya and Marchu was carried out by the regional police and the National Intelligence Unit at the police headquarters.

Though the police could not apprehend the suspects upon arrival at the scene, they were, however, able to save the two kidnapped men.



Supt. Adjekum Owusu stated that the kidnappers had earlier demanded a ransom of GH¢130,000 before the victims would be released.



After the operation, he told the media that, “The suspects ran away but the most important thing is that we have rescued the victims and for them not to be hurt."



Supt. Owusu cautioned residents especially the Fulani herdsmen to not walk alone in the bushes when they send their cattle out for grazing.