Two killed, 3 others injured after car run into a drinking spot at Awutu Obrachire

Two persons have been confirmed dead while three others are in critical condition after an overspeeding unregistered Toyota Camry ran into a drinking spot at Awutu Obrachire in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the driver with two passengers was coming from Awutu Bereku to Obrachire and upon reaching Obrachire township, the driver lost control, and ran into a drinking spot and killed one teenager instantly while another died at the hospital while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile former DCE for Awutu Senya West, Stephen Kwame Quaye who witnessed the accident said he tried to stop the car when the driver got to one of the communities due to overspeeding but the refused to stop hence he wasn’t surprised an accident occurred.