Two killed after 40-ft container falls on their car in Takoradi

The 40-footer container fell on Daewoo Matrix car

Two persons met their untimely death Friday night in Takoradi in the Western Region after a 40-footer container loaded with cocoa fell on their Daewoo Matrix car.

The container was being carried by a DAF Articulator truck with registration number GT 5953-20 and driven by Emmanuel Kwaku Adu, who has since been arrested.



According to a police report sent to 3news.com, the container detached from the truck, which had veered off its lane at the Vodafone Intersection and climbed the median into the lane of the Matrix with registration number WR 1049-19.

The two on board – Eric Pamford Peters and Ama Amponsah – were trapped in the car but with the help of personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and a recovery truck from National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), their bodies were removed.



They have been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Government Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.