Two killed in building collapse at Sokoban

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

Two persons have died following the collapse of a two-storey building at Oti new site near Sokoban Wood village in the Ashanti Region.

The two, according to reports, were working on the site when part of the structure collapsed on them on Friday, September 16, 2022.

The deceased were only identified as Akwasi, 37, and Kwaku, 28, all masons working on the structure.

Some residents in the area who rushed to the rescue of the victims described the incident as gory.

One of the workers who witnessed the sad incident in an interview with OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Monday, September 19, 2022, explained the incident,

"My job was to weed around the building; however, my house is just around the area, so I went home after completing the task.

"I was home around 4:30 pm on the said day when I heard people screaming; I rushed out only to see parts of the structure down; unfortunately, the persons were trapped by the debris.

"Those around tried our best to get them out, but they were pronounced dead at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital."

