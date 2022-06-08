Two ‘loud’ media personalities totally made for each other

Kevin Taylor and Paul Adom Otchere are media personalities

GhanaWeb Feature

In the GhanaWeb newsroom, there was a heated argument as to whether or not the two personalities who will be the focus of this article should still bear the tags of journalists, regardless of their backgrounds in the field or not.



This was mainly too because of the generally ‘offside’ approach these personalities have adopted in their media practice in recent years, becoming what many have termed as propagandist mouthpieces of political powers.



Kevin Taylor, who founded Loud Silence Media, and hosts an online show called ‘With All Due Respect,’ and, Paul Adom Otchere, the popular but ‘hated’ host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, are ‘twins’ in the media space truly cut out for each other.



GhanaWeb explains how these two deserve this conferred ‘marriage’ below.



Research gurus:

One of the hallmarks of good journalists is their ability to conduct deep, well-informed research to buttress their agenda or to promote their stories.



A good story, they say, is as good as the time and energies put into gathering information on it, and there is no doubt, beyond the prejudiced eyes, that these two media personalities do pretty good jobs at research.



When Paul Adom Otchere shows up on television for his GEG program every Tuesday and Thursday, after having especially announced what his program for each day would focus on, there is one thing that can be guaranteed: he has done his homework well.



Political or not, propagandist or not, he comes with his homework well-tightened and however he chooses to direct its facts, and to serve whatever or whichever interest, he delivers, or maybe not.



Kevin Taylor is not very different. Although a lot more condescending in character or personality than Paul, Kevin also does get his homework well done often.

These could be from whistleblowers or from aggrieved people within certain camps who have shared insider information with him, or they could just be his own efforts at getting some details but he makes a good effort at that.



It is also clear enough that these media personalities understand the jobs they are doing and know the effects they have on their audiences and so they keep on the trajectory, ensuring they also get them what is required to get them to stay loyal to their brands.



Propagandists:



There is another rule in the books of journalists that has become a difficult one for many to follow in because of obvious enticing offers that politicians and people in power have over these professionals and that is the need to stay neutral.



Staying neutral means that in the execution of your job, rope in the sides of all those involved and the most important thing is to stay out of it.

The job of the journalist, or reporter, is to report it and leave it as it should be.



That should have been the case but when Paul Adom Otchere and Kevin Taylor get into their seats, all of those ethics surely find their ways out of the windows.



It is an undeniable fact now that Paul is pro-NPP, also too because of how often he has jumped to their defence on many subjects of national interest, using his powerful medium.



Besides, there is no shying away from the fact that having been appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a board chairman – a position that is using politically-motivated or influenced, he gravitates politically more towards the New Patriotic Party.



Severally taking on everyone who come at the government through his analysis on his program on Metro TV, including other journalists who, through their work, have sort of stepped on the toes of government, Paul has won for himself a bragging right as a journalist with sharp eyes for pro-government propaganda.

In the case of Kevin Taylor, he plays the opposite side of this: he is anti-government, and he has proven this many times on his program, dissecting the government and its many policies in diverse ways.



With many threats on his life made, not even any of those have ruffled him from still pursuing this ‘agenda-journalism’ he has also become very known for.



Regardless, it is interesting to note that while these two media personalities have become notoriously known for the sides of the propagandist ropes they are latching on, their popularities and audiences have not stopped growing.



Surely, these are two personalities designed professionally for each other.