Two miners die at Adumanu

Two Dead Miners.jpe Bodies of the deceased has been deposited in a morgue

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Heap of sand caves in on miners

Rescued miners rushed to hospital pronounced dead

Police investigating Adumanu mining accident

Two miners identified by police as Mallam Salifu, 45, and Mallam Seidu, 50, have died at a mining site in Adumanu, a community near the mining town of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The two reported to be employees of Adumanu Community Mining are said to have died when a heap of sand caved in on them whilst they were prospecting for gold.

The incident is said to have occurred on Friday, May 6, 2022.

According to the police, a 39-year-old small scale miner, Peter Prah, reported the incident claiming the two were his workers.

“On May 6, 2022, at about 22:45 hours, Peter Prah, aged 39, a small-scale miner of Nyameso, a suburb of Obuasi came to the station and reported that about 16:30 hours, his two workers at Adumanu Community Mining, namely Mallam Salifu, 45, and Mallam Seidu, 50, now deceased, went to a mining site at Adumanu to prospect for gold.

“That in the process some heaped sand caved in as the two men got trapped by the loose soil. They were rescued and rushed to Obuasi Government Hospital for treatment but both died shortly whilst receiving treatment,” a report by Daily Guide quoted a police document.

The bodies of the deceased persons, according to the report, have since been deposited at a morgue for preservation and autopsy while police investigations continue into the incident.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
