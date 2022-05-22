Two mobile money fraudsters arrested at Kasoa, 2 others on the run

The two suspects are in police custody

The Kasoa District Police Command has arrested two notorious Mobile Money fraudsters who defrauded a vendor of GH¢1,000 at Kasoa New Market in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

Report gathered by Kasapa FM news Yaw Boagyan revealed that four gentlemen in a Toyota Camry black colour with the registration number GC 9123 – 21 went to a mobile money vendor and asked the latter to deposit GH¢1000 into their account. Right after the money hit their account, the suspects quickly entered the car and sped off without giving the vendor the physical cash.



The vendor then hired a motorbike and gave them a hot chase leading to the arrest of two under the Kasoa Overhead.



The other two managed to escape and are currently on the run.

It took the intervention of some residents to save the two suspects as they were nearly lynched.



The suspects are in the custody of Kasoa Police Custody to assist the police investigation.



According to the police they will be arraigned before the law court on Monday.