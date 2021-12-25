Two-month-old baby and 11-year-old girl, killed in a fire outbreak at Buokrom

The fire outbreak killed a baby

A class six pupil whose name was only given as Nhyira has met her untimely death at Buokrom Estate BLine in a fire outbreak that razed down a self-contained house.

The unfortunate incident happened in the early hours of Friday, December 24, 2021, around 2 am.



Speaking to the media, a resident and eyewitness to the fire incident, Mr. Kwabena Poku said at least nine persons were stuck inside the house including the deceased believed to be eleven years of age.



Her body was reportedly found after the Fire Service had doused the fire.



Meanwhile, four persons have been rushed to the Trinity Hospital at Tafo Pankrono for medical care.

Officers from the Regional Fire Command are still are the scene working as one other child is still nowhere to be found in the house.



Meanwhile, the Fire Service has confirmed the death of another person, bringing the number of casualties two.



The second body was identified as a 2-month-old baby.



The two victims burnt beyond recognition, Rainbowradioonline.com gathered.