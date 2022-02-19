Two nabbed for possession of 88 parcels of narcotics they’ve labelled ‘MTN’

The suspects claimed ownership of the suspected packaged narcotics substance

Two suspects have been arrested for possessing 88 parcels of suspected narcotic drugs by the Koforidua District Police of the Eastern Regional Police Command.

Information from the officer in charge D/C Inspector Edwin Tetteh indicates that the arrest was made at Friday dawn by the night patrol team.



The police report says the two suspects were spotted in a Toyota Camry with registration number AC 660-21 at Ada- Koforidua township in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region.



The suspects were stopped and arrested by the police on suspicion that their vehicle could be a stolen one.



A search conducted in the vehicle revealed 88 parcels of suspected dried narcotics packaged in yellow covering and labelled ‘MTN’.

The suspects claimed ownership of the suspected packaged narcotics substance.



They narrated to the police that the vehicle belonged to a friend at Obuasi.



They added that the 88 ceased suspected narcotic packages labelled ‘MTN’ were delivered from Dzemene in the Volta Region for onward delivery to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



The police have detained the two suspects as they make efforts to access the documents of the car.