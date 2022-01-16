Two nursing students die in a crash at Asankragwa

A tricycle the nursing students were traveling in crashed into a grader

Source: GNA

Two students of Asankragwa Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region died on the spot when a tricycle they were traveling in crashed into a grader.

The deceased were final and second-year students.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hajia Abiba Salifu, Asankragwa Motor Transport, and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) Commander, confirmed the incident to Ghana News Agency (GNA).



She said on Saturday, January 15, around 1730 hours, the Police received a distress call that an accident had occurred around the National Health Insurance (NHI) office area in Asankragwa.



She said the directorate quickly dispatched some MTTD personnel to the scene to help save lives and ensure the free flow of traffic.



ASP Salifu said the information they had at the scene was that the final-year student, who had some family members around the NHI office, went home with the second-year student, who happened to be her school daughter.

The MTTD Commander said while the two were returning to school, they boarded a rickshaw, which was rammed into by a grader, leading to the crash with another rickshaw.



The two students lost their lives in the process while one of the riders, who saw the accident from afar escaped but the other sustained injuries and was rushed to the Asankragwa Catholic hospital for treatment, ASP Salifu added.



She said the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the Asankragwa Catholic hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.



"What caused the accident is not yet known but we have started our investigations to establish the fact," The MTTD Commander said.



ASP said the grader driver was detained to assist in investigations.