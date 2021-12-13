‘Two of my protégés are occupying sensitive positions’ – Akufo-Addo pat himself at the back

Yonny Kulendi and Godfred Dame

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has celebrated two of his mentees at his law firm, Akufo Addo, Prempeh & Co, for rising through the ranks to occupy important and sensitive positions in Ghana.



Speaking at an international conference on anti-corruption in Accra on Friday, December 10, 2021, the President noted that he is proud of the exploits of Justice of the Supreme Court, Yonny Kulendi and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Akufo-Addo wished his protégés well and said he expected them to deliver creditably.



“Permit me at the outset to pat myself a little bit on the back here.



“I must have been doing something right in my other life. When I see today, the two of my protégés, Yonny Kulendi and Godfred Dame both members of Akufo Addo, Prempeh & Co are occupying two important and sensitive positions in our state, Justice of the Supreme Court and Attorney General.



“I wish them well and I have every confidence that they will discharge their offices with credit,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.