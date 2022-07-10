Two of three children hit by unregistered car at Awutu Obrachire die

The two children died upon reaching the hospital

Two out of the three siblings who were injured after an unregistered salon car ran into them in a stall at Awutu Obrachire have died.

The two, Jerry and Francis passed on the same day (Saturday, July 9, 2022) as the unfortunate incident at the Bawjiase Polyclinic.



Details have emerged that the driver of the saloon car with the trail number plate was on top speed from the Bontrase end heading for Obrachire to continue his journey along the Bawjiase-Swedru main road.



The driver reportedly spotted a pothole and in an attempt to swerve, he lost control and run into the container.



14-year-old Nathaniel who happened to be the elderly among the three was fortunate to see the car earlier and raised an alarm but it was too late.



He managed to jump for safety, although suffered injuries.

However, twelve-year-old Jeremiah was picked up with broken legs and was pronounced dead together with Francis, upon arrival at the hospital.



Remains of the two, Jeremiah Otoo and his cousin Francis Easel have been deposited at a private morgue at Jei Krodua within Ga South while his surviving brother, Nathaniel Otoo has been discharged.



Parents of the Otoo brothers, Benjamin Cobbina and Dorcas Andoh, and of Francis whom we are yet to reach have since been under counseling by their families.



In the process of this follow-up, immediate past District Chief Executive (DCE) for Awutu Senya West, Hon. Stephen Kwame Quaye tells Rainbow Radio International that the very vehicle overtook him at top speed when they both drove from the Bereku (district capital).



He (former DCE) tried to phone the police at Bontrase to have them caution the driver but he would have driven past the Bontrase police station already.

Lo and behold, Mr. Quaye found the car in a ditch and the harm was caused.



As a former DCE, Stephen hints at moves to have opinion leaders of the community decide on road safety and security of the people since such things keep harassing inhabitants.



He was also worried over ritual killings and robberies allegedly perpetrated by youngsters.



“Such attitude needs to be dealt with for good,” he noted.