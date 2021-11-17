Two papers per day for BECE candidates is not a burden - Deputy Minister

Deputy Minister of Education Gifty Twum Ampofo

A Deputy Minister of Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo has debunked claims that the two papers per day for candidates in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) was burdening the students.

He said the two papers per day was not a burden as some have suggested.



The Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCTG) has described the timetable for the BECE as unfair.



The Coalition in a press statement dated November 14, stated that the over 571,000 candidates who are to sit for the nine papers within five days, have not been provided ample time to revise for each paper.



“BECE is an examination that seeks to assess students for an eleven-year basic education they have gone through. Unlike the Senior High Schools who take about eight weeks to write their final examination with the aid of scientific calculators, BECE candidates as young as they are, are made to write their examinations with stress and difficulty, not getting enough time to revise,” the statement signed by Communications Director, Adokwei Ayikwei-Awulley read.

They want the GES and the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to take another look at the timetable, “and treat our young ones fairly.”



But the Deputy Minister has disagreed saying the timetable was carefully structured after careful consideration with stakeholders.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said the timetable was developed with an assessment of the contents of what the students’ study hence it would not be proper for anyone to say that the timetable was burdening the students.