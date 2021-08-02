Two people found dead in a bush

The bodies had decomposed beyond recognition

• A woman and her child have been found dead in Loho

• The dead bodies had decomposed beyond recognition



• The Upper West regional command has begun investigating the matter



A 45-year-old woman and her 4-year-old child have been found dead in a bush at Loho in the Upper West Region.



This news was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Upper West regional command, Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng.



In photos sighted by GhanaWeb, a 'Ghana must go' bag and a plain bag were positioned beside the deceased.

The Assemblymember for the area told the media that the incident was reported by two women who had gone to the bush to get firewood.



After the elders were kept in the known, they then tasked them to go and visit the scene.



“The elders asked us to go and find out if the report is true. So we, the young ones, went around 20: 00 hours and realised it was true,” he said.



“We couldn’t recognise them because they were decomposed, so I informed the police about it, and they came this morning. Because the bodies are decomposed, they (the police) decided that we should bury them (the dead bodies) here,” the Assemblymember added.



The dead bodies had decomposed beyond recognition.

They were buried under the supervision of the Nadowli-Kaleo District Environmental Health Officer, Jocelyn Musah.



The police have launched investigations into the matter.



