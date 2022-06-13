Two people perish in a car crash in Walewale

Current state of the bus that hit the two young men

Source: Dokurugu Alhass, Contributor

Two young men have died in a car crash in Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

The incident happened at about 8:30 PM along the Tamale-Walewale road on Sunday, June 12, 2022, when a Yutong VIP bus with registration, GS-5414-18 onboard passengers from Bolgatanga to Accra ran over the two young men and killed them on the spot.



The deceased, Amadu Fuseini, 25, and Abubakar Mutawakilu, 24 are natives of Yama, a village in the West Mamprusi Municipality that had closed from work riding a motorbike but unfortunately met their untimely death on their way home around the petrosol fuel station.



The mate of the car, Ayini David in an interview with this reporter narrated that his master (the driver) manage to dodge the two young men but unfortunately crashed them to death.

"We were going and my master saw them and blew them a horn, they were even two motorbikes, the other one stopped but the other people crossed the road and my master ends up hitting them. Some say we were overtaking a car but there wasn't any car in front of us. My master was trying to dodge them and that was why we were on the other side of the road," Ayini David said.



The driver of the bus is currently detained at the Walewale police charge office for bail to be granted.



Meanwhile, the corpses of the two young men were buried that same night after they were conveyed to the Walewale Municipal Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.