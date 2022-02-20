Two persons die in fire outbreak at Odawna

The fire is said to have started at dawn (File photo)

Squatters rendered homeless

Man and woman killed at Odawna



Six fire tenders dispatched to Odawna



The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has reported the death of two persons who died after fire swept through the Railway Line, a slum near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.



According to a statement by the GNFS, the two were caught up in the fire in a wooden structure.



“Fire swept through the Railway Line, a Slum near Circle in Accra, early Sunday morning, [taking] the lives of two people and destroying several wooden structures used for dwelling places and commercial activities.

“The dead, a female and a male have been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for autopsy,” the statement said.



It further stated that due to the intensity of the fire, six fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.



“Six Fire Tenders were dispatched to the incident scene and it took the crews 3 Hours 41 minutes to extinguish the fire after receiving the distress call at 0306 Hrs.



“The Firefighters managed to salvage the Ghamot Assembly Plant, surrounding buildings and a major part of the Slums,” it added.



The statement also stated that the fire had rendered several squatters there homeless.

Investigations are currently underway as the cause of the fire is yet to be known, the statement concluded with.



Read the full statement here:



