Two persons in Police grips for selling 'wee toffees' to pupils in Tamale

The suspects are reported to be selling the 'wee toffees' to school pupils

The Drug Law Enforcement Unit of the Northern Regional Police Command has arrested two women for allegedly selling “Wee Toffees” in Tamale in the Northern region.

The suspects Aisha Tahiru, 45 and Amina Mutarla, 27 are believed to be producing and selling the said substance to school pupils.



Briefing the media in Tamale, the Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects sell the ‘Wee Toffees’ to pupils in schools in the Tamale Metropolis.

He said the suspects have since been charged with possession of Narcotic drugs, prohibited business relating to narcotic drugs and supply of narcotics.



Supt. Ananga advised parents and guardians to advise their children to be cautious about the kind of locally made toffees they buy at school.