Two persons remanded over unlawful control of narcotic drugs

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded two persons into police custody for unlawful control of narcotic drugs and abetment of unlawful control of narcotic drugs.

Alhassan Mukarla alias “Mara,” was charged with unlawful control of narcotic drugs, an offence he pleaded not guilty to.



Meanwhile, Jonas Osae alias “Kwasi,” aged 32, a gas cylinder repairer, was also charged with abetment of unlawful control of narcotic drugs, an offence he pleaded guilty with the explanation that, he does not sell Indian hemp and that, Mukarla gave it to him to handle it for him.



The Court presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Essandoh adjourned the case to June 10, 2022.



Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu told the court that the complainants were personnel of the Drug Law Enforcement Unit, CID Headquarters, Accra.



The Prosecution said Mukarla was a fashion designer and a resident of Akweteyman, whilst Osae was a gas repairer, who resided at Achimota, Accra.



ASP Yakubu said on September 21, 2021, at about 0900 hours, the complainants acting on intelligence gathering, arrested Osae at Achimota Vegas and recovered 88 brown paper wraps of cannabis, a narcotic drug concealed in a black polythene bag from him.

The Prosecution said on questioning him, Osae mentioned Mukarla as the one who gave the exhibit to him to handle for him.



ASP Fuseini said on September 22, 2021, about 0345 hours, with the assistance of Osae, Mukarla was arrested in his room at Akweteyman, Accra.



During interrogation, Mukarla claimed ownership of the exhibit and confirmed that he was the one who gave the exhibit to Osae to handle for him.



However, Osae declined to disclose his source of the supply.



The Prosecution said forensic examination conducted on the exhibit proved that the exhibit tested positive for cannabis, a narcotic drug with a net weight of 121.75 grammes.



Upon receipt of the test, Mukarla and Osae were charged with their respective offences.