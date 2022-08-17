0
Two pregnant women, three others in critical condition after two separate accidents

ACCIDENT (1) Ashanti It took about one hour for residents to get the victims off the car to the hospital

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: Antwi Boasiako John, Contributor

Five people including two pregnant women have been hospitalized following two separate accidents in the Ashanti Region.

The two accidents which were recorded on Tuesday, August 17, 2022, at separate locations in the region saw the victims sustaining severe injuries

The first accident occurred at Edwenease in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The accident which was a result of a head-on collision between two saloon cars was reported around 10:00am on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Some residents who spoke to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng said two saloon cars, Nissan Sentra with registration number GS 399-10 collided with Daihatsu with registration number AS 9104 - W leaving the passengers on board in critical condition.

The pilot sides of both vehicles were destroyed trapping the two drives in the car after the accident.

It took about one hour for residents to get the victims off the car to the hospital.

Three persons including one pregnant woman were sent to Kwakye Marfo Hospital and are currently receiving treatment.

The second accident also occurred at Kaase in the Asokwa Municipality leaving three persons in critical condition.

One of the victims, a heavily pregnant woman was also rushed to the Kumasi South Hospital for treatment.

The accident according to witnesses occurred after a saloon car with registration number GN 2642-11 lost control and crashed into a taxi cab on the Kaase - Ahowdwo road around 9:30pm.

Source: Antwi Boasiako John, Contributor
