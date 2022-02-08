Two remanded for assaulting three women over lesbianism

The accused allegedly took turns to have sex with the complainants

Source: GNA

Two persons, accused of assaulting three women for allegedly engaging in lesbianism at Timber Market in Accra, have been remanded into prison custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

The accused persons are Mohammed Hamudu and Abubakar Latif, all scrap dealers.



The women were beaten up and allegedly abused sexually by Hamudu and five others, now at large.



They allegedly took turns to have sex with them.



The accused persons, who have been charged with conspiracy, assault, two counts of robbery, and abetment of crime, pleaded not guilty.



They are expected to reappear before the court presided over by Mrs. Rosemary Baah-Torsu on February 21.



Inspector Jonas Laweh said the complainants were self-employed and resided at Borla Top, near Timber market, Accra, with the accused persons.

The prosecution said on December 30, last year, at about 10:30 am, a Dogomba Chief of the neighbourhood mobilised the accused persons and five other young men now at large and instructed them to attack the complainants in their residence for allegedly engaging in lesbianism.



It said the accused persons and their accomplices arrested and escorted the complainants to the Chief’s palace.



The prosecution said on their arrival, the chief asked them to pay GHC300.00 for engaging in lesbianism but the complainant’s declined to pay the amount.



The prosecution said the Chief ordered the accused persons and their accomplices to beat them up and have sexual intercourse with them.



It said Hamudu and the five others, now at large, shared the complainants among themselves and had sex with them in turns.



“Whiles A1 (Hamudu) and the five accomplices were having sex with the complainants in one room, Latif kept watch at the door,” the prosecution said.

It said after the act, Hamudu and his accomplices escorted the complainants to the Chief’s palace.



The prosecution said the Chief also instructed the accused person to allegedly go into the complainants’ rooms to collect their laptops, two iPhones, one Samsung phone, and cash in the sum of GHC2,250 from the complainants.



It said the same day, the complainant reported the matter to the Police and on January 2, this year, the two accused persons were arrested upon a tip-off, but their accomplices escaped.



The prosecution said one of the victims identified Hamudu as the one who raped her.