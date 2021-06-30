Two remanded for illegally farming in a forest reserve

Source: GNA

A Circuit Court at Nkawie in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region has remanded two persons into prison custody for illegally farming in the Jimira forest reserve in the area.

The Court presided by Mr. Michael J. Abbey ordered Kwaku Duah, 50 and Akwasi Yeboah, 26, must re-appear before it on Thursday, July 15, 2021.



Mr. Chrisantus Nifaasoyir, the Nkawie District Forestry Manager of the Forest Services Division told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Bibiani in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

He said Duah and Yeboah unlawfully entered the forest reserve and cleared six hectares for farming, but the crime was detected on Monday, May 24 this year and subsequently, the two were arrested