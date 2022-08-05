Two robbers get 30 years imprisonment with hard labour

The two robbers jailed

Two robbers who were arrested by the Police at Abesewa, a suburb of Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Central Region have been handed 20 and 10 years jail terms in hard labour respectively.

The convicts, Sumaila Nketia alias Last Two and Kwabena Nyameke alias Kalilu were arrested following a police intelligence-driven investigation and operation. These convicts have been on the police wanted list for multiple robberies in the Dunkwa-on-Offin municipality and its environs.



Victims of five separate robbery attacks came forward to identify them and some stolen properties of the victims have been retrieved.



There are several robbery cases currently against them before the court. One such case was decided on August 3, 2022, leading to their conviction and subsequent sentencing.



“We commend the Central Regional Police Commander and his team for the investigation, arrest and successful prosecution of this case.”



“In line with our new standard operating procedure, the faces of these persons have been shown since they are now convicts and no longer suspects.” Police said

The service also assured the public that they will continue to fight crime and bring criminals to justice.





