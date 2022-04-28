Two robbers get 40 years imprisonment

File photo

The Aflao Circuit Court presided over by H/H. Mr. Joseph Ofosu Become, on Wednesday 27/04/22, sentenced Atitso Korshie age 23 and Wisdom Dzeke aka Brother age 25 to 20yrs imprisonment each for robbery, causing harm and possessing a firearm without authority.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Bob Wuda told the court that on 24/09/2020 at about 2.00 am, convicts and two others (at large), armed themselves with a machete and 5-rounds Taurus Ultra Lite 38 special revolver pistol and attacked a house at Kpogedi Zongo occupied by Nigerien merchants ostensibly to rob them of three brand new motorbikes.



The robbers took four of the occupant's hostage amidst firing the pistol at the roofing. They robbed the victims of their phones and cash of Ghc250.00. The gunshots and the screaming of the victims attracted neighbours who thronged the walled house to rescue.



On seeing the neighbours, convict Wisdom Dzeke and two others believed to be Togolese fled, leaving behind Atitso Korshie who was trapped in the house with the pistol. In the course of arresting Atitso, he aimed and shot at Ahmed Zibo age 23 who sustained a fracture on his left thigh.



Others pounced on Atitso and retrieved the pistol together with 9 live ammunition and called Police to the scene. Victim Zibo was later rushed to St. Anthony Hospital at Dzodze where he spent months on admission. Convict Atitso Korshie mentioned Wisdom Dzeke and the other two as his accomplices.

The three robbers went into hiding, but luck eluded Wisdom Dzeke when he was later arrested at Aflao on 17/7/2021 upon a tip-off. Convicts went through trial and were found guilty leading to the sentence.







