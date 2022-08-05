0
Two robbers sentenced to 20 and 10 years in hard labour respectively

The Convicts.png The convicts Sumaila Nketia alias Last Two and Kwabena Nyameke alias Kalilu

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Two robbers who were arrested by the Police at Abesewa, a suburb of Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Central Region have been handed 20 and 10 years jail terms in hard labour respectively.

The convicts, Sumaila Nketia alias Last Two and Kwabena Nyameke alias Kalilu were arrested following a police intelligence-driven investigation and operation. These convicts, according to the Police have been on the police wanted list for multiple robberies in the Dunkwa-On-offin municipality and its environs.

Victims of five separate robbery attacks came forward to identify them and some stolen properties of the victims have been retrieved.

There are several robbery cases currently against them before the courts. One of such cases was decided on August 3, 2022, leading to their conviction and subsequent sentencing.

The Police assured the public that they will continue to fight crime and bring criminals to justice.

