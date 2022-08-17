Two 'robbery' students in custody, one on the run - Source at Opoku Ware SHS confirms

Entrance of Opoku Ware SHS

Two students of Opoku Ware Senior High School in Kumasi in the Ashanti region have been arrested for robbery.

The two, who were allegedly part of a gang of three, were arrested and held at the Kumasi Central Police station after they snatched a taxi from its driver at gunpoint last Friday August 12,2022. The third suspect, who is also a student of Opoku Ware, is on the run



“On Friday, 12th August 2022, around 4am, the school chaplain and counsellor, Rev. Fr. Addo Fordwour received a call from the Kumasi Central Police Station informing him of an alleged robbery incident involving three students of Opoku Ware School. The report had it that two boys who claimed to be students of OWASS had been brought to their custody for allegedly snatching a taxi cap at gun point,” a source at the school told Starr News Tuesday.

The source added: “After the headmaster was informed, a delegation, comprising the Assistant headmaster (Administration), Assistant headmaster (Domestic), the school chaplain and counsellor and the senior housemaster and his deputy were sent to the police station to identify whether or not the boys were students of OWASS.



"When the boys were brought for identification, it came out that they were indeed students of OWASS. They were Akwasi Adu Donkor (BY 2), and Owusu Appiah Raphael (BY 664). The third suspect who had absconded was identified as Asubonteng Osei Kwadwo (BY 76). It is on record that the three suspects had been withdrawn from the boarding house”.